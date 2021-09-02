Harrowby United turned on the style for their biggest crowd for many years as they hit Bourne Town for six on Tuesday night.

A crowd of 249 saw the Arrows overturn an early advantage to record an emphatic win in the United Counties League Division One clash.

They put the disappointment of Saturday's defeat at Aylestone behind them with a ruthless display against a spirited Bourne side.

Harrowby United beat Bourne Town 6-1 on Tuesday night. Photo: Toby Roberts (50822553)

It did not all go to plan though and for the first 10 minutes Bourne's energy held the upper hand and they took the lead when Aaron Warrener's shot from the edge of the box struck the underside of the bar and was flagged by the linesman to be over the line.

A shell-shocked Harrowby soon went on the attack and after a fine move debutant Charlie Hart slotted home the equaliser.

For the next 20 minutes, Harrowby were ruthless and Bourne had no answer to their hosts' attacking football.

Harrowby United beat Bourne Town 6-1 on Tuesday night. Photo: Toby Roberts (50822550)

It was turning into the Danny Durkin show with two good finishes before half-time after good play from Jack Gurney and Tom Rigby gave Harrowby a 3-1 lead at the break.

The second half was much the same and Durkin soon notched his second hat-trick for Harrowby by lifting the ball over the keeper.

Harrowby were now in total control with only the odd breakaway from Bourne really testing goalkeeper Phil McGann and his defence.

Harrowby United beat Bourne Town 6-1 on Tuesday night. Photo: Toby Roberts (50822547)

Durkin soon had his fourth of the night after more good work from Gurney before being replaced to the applause of the crowd as Harry Olivant, Steve Johnson and Harrison Dee were all introduced.

It was Olivant who won the penalty for the final goal of the game as his marauding run ended with a foul in the box and Gurney stepped up to convert the spot kick to seal the win in what is traditionally a tough derby duel.

Manager Jamie McGhee said: "I was very happy with the result. It was some of the best football we have played in stages of the game.

Harrowby United beat Bourne Town 6-1 on Tuesday night. Photo: Toby Roberts (50822546)

"It was nice to see how clinical we were to put sides away. I would also like to thank the crowd for coming out and supporting us."

Harrowby are back at home again on Saturday when they entertain Division One newcomers Kirby Muxloe.

Harrowby United beat Bourne Town 6-1 on Tuesday night. Photo: Toby Roberts (50822554)

Harrowby United beat Bourne Town 6-1 on Tuesday night. Photo: Toby Roberts (50822545)

Harrowby United beat Bourne Town 6-1 on Tuesday night. Photo: Toby Roberts (50822552)

Harrowby United beat Bourne Town 6-1 on Tuesday night. Photo: Toby Roberts (50822551)

Harrowby United beat Bourne Town 6-1 on Tuesday night. Photo: Toby Roberts (50822549)