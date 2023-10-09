United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 3

Selston 0

Action from Harrowby United's 3-0 home win against Selston on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts

Harrowby United welcomed Selston to the JRL Stadium on Saturday, still smarting from the visitors knocking them out of the FA Vase.

But that was nine games ago in which time the Arrows have gone unbeaten and picked up the team of the month award for September.

In front of another great crowd of 140, Harrowby had Harrison Dee and Kyle Reek missing from the match day squad. Baker and Lord Marfo came into the starting 11.

The game started began with a real lacklustre feeling in the first 20 minutes, with neither team creating much as regards clear cut chances, with a lack of energy all over the pitch.

Selston had a couple of half chances which Arrows goalkeeper Jake Frestle dealt with comfortably.

Harrowby then took the lead with pretty mucy the only real quality in the first half as Smith made space to beat his full back and put in a perfect cross for top scorer Harry Allcock to head home.

Half time and 1-0 to the Arrows but improvement was needed.

Into the second half and again, as in previous week, Harrowby they came out on the front foot.

They took a two goal lead when a fine cross from Harris was headed home by the impressive Luke Peberdy into the far corner of the net.

Harrowby were now in control of the game and it seemed to deflate the visitors.

Allcock was then fouled and skipper Jack Gurney swung over a free kick for Lewis Marsh to head home for his first goal of the season to put the Arrows in firm control of the game, with the Selston team now looking devoid of ideas.

Harrowby made all five changes with Ewan Armstrong, Charlie Hart, Brima Daramy, Mathias Amponsem and the returning Jack Arbon all getting good minutes in the game.

With the referee now becoming very fussy, he brandished an astonishing six yellow cards and two reds towards the end of the game to the amazement of everybody in the crowd.

Hart was red carded for a potential flailing arm which was not even a yellow, and then, after disagreeing with the decision, one of the Harrowby coaching staff then received a red, in what was not even a bad tempered game.

The match ended with a professional display from the Arrows who are now unbeaten in 10.

Harrowby have a tough fixture on Saturday when they head to Holwell Sports, and then host Sleaford Town in the Lincs Senior Trophy on Tuesday (October 17).