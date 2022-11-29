United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 2

Dunkirk 2

Harrowby United's Lord Marfo (right) helped set up his side's opening goal. Photo: Toby Roberts

Harrowby United's upturn in form and performance continued at the JRL Stadium where Dunkirk were the visitors on Saturday.

With Dunkirk in the top reaches of the league, it was always going to be a tough afternoon.

There was not much between the sides in the early stages, Dunkirk probably having the lion's share of possession.

But Harrowby went ahead when good work down the right from Lord Marfo ended with Robbie Smith placing the ball to the keeper's right.

As in recent weeks, the Arrows failed to double their lead with a couple more chances and Dunkirk equalised when the ball should have been cleared in the box and Jack Oldham fired home.

With Harry Olivant and Elliot King linking up well, they soon had Harrowby back in front when King put Olivant through on goal. He rounded the goalkeeper and slotted into an empty net.

Harrowby United's Elliot King (left) and Harry Olivant worked well together and created the Arrows' second goal of the afternoon. Photo: Toby Roberts

Dunkirk came back strongly and Arrows keeper Phil McGann made a smart double save to keep side's one goal lead.

The second half saw Dunkirk dominate the ball without really troubling the Harrowby goal.

Three injuries really stretched the Arrows in the final 20 minutes and at times they were holding on.

Just when it looked like Harrowby had weathered Dunkirk's attacks, a ball over the defence was pounced on by George Harrison. The on-rushing McGann got a faint touch to bring Harrison down for a penalty, which was scored by the same player.

But Harrowby did hold on for a point in another positive display of recent weeks.

The Arrows are away to Barrow Town on Saturday and then at home next Tuesday night against Clifton All Whites.