United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 3

Clipstone 0

Harrowby United's Mathias Amponsem (left) and Jack Gurney in action against Clipstone on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts

Harrowby United welcomed Clipstone to the JRL Brickworks Stadium on Saturday.

With the visitors just sitting outside the play-off places, a tough afternoon was expected, with Harrowby desperate for points in their fight to climb the table.

Harrowby started the game well, showing plenty of fight and winning a lot of the early exchanges, with Smith and Harry Olivant dangerous on both wings. And from a great run where Olivant beat his full back, he crossed for Eliot King to finish well and give the Arrows a 1-0 lead.

With Harrowby now on top, they went looking for that all-important second goal which has always eluded them all season.

Harrowby United's Lord Marfo (left) in action against Clipstone on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts

But minutes later, after another Jack Gurney corner, the ball fell to Lord Marfo to slam home the second.

Clipstone then had a decent 10 minutes and missed a couple of good chances, whereas in recent weeks those kind of opportunities have been going against Harrowby.

Harrowby went looking for a third and unusually Gurney was off target two or three times when well placed.

The Clipstone centre forward missed a glorious chance when clean through as he skied his chance, leaving the Arrows 2-0 up at half time.

The second half kicked off and for the first 20 minutes Harrowby dominated when one would have thought Clipstone would be looking for an early goal.

The Arrows' crucial third goal arrived when the impressive John Smith won a couple of tackles in the Clipstone box and buried his chance to the left of the keeper.

Harrowby United's John Smith (left) in action against Clipstone on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (62684251)

Harrowby were now in complete control of the game and goalkeeper Phil McGann kept Harrowby's clean sheet with a couple of smart saves.

And when John Smith was brought down by the Clipstone keeper, Gurney had the chance to make it four, but he hit the bar to leave the final score 3-0 to Harrowby on what was a good day and encouraging going forward into a crucial month ahead for the Arrows.