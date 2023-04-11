United Counties League Division One

Grantham Town Academy 0

Harrowby United 5

Action from Harrowby United's win over Grantham Town Academy at The Meres on Monday. Photo: Toby Roberts (63479086)

Harrowby United followed up their 5-0 win at Clifton All Whites on Saturday with an identical scoreline in a much anticipated local derby against already relegated Grantham Town Academy on Monday afternoon.

arrived on a wet afternoon at the meres on a pitch which must be described as one of the worst seen for sometime in ucl football.

Lord Marfo was missing through injury from the Clifton game 48 hours, with Jon Smith coming intowhat was othwewise an unchanged 11 from Saturday. Luke Peberdy was back and made the bench.

With the young Grantham team not having a Saturday game, fresh legs should have been a big factor in the game, but it was the Arrows who looked the fresher side.

With football hard to come by on a difficult service, Harrowby came out flying from the kick-off and a great move involving Harry Olivant and Smith ended with Elliot King's smart finish.

The 70 -trong away support were soon cheering again when another surging run from Olivant ended with him putting the ball into the top corner of the Grantham net.

Harrowby's back line were also in control as Grantham could not find a way through and too many balls were over-hit.

It got even better for the Arrows after 20 minutes when a fine run from Mathias Amponsem ended with a fine ball to Jon Smith and he finished well to leave Grantham shell-shocked, as Harrowby went into half time 3-0 up and looking very comfortable.

Harrowby introduced a couple of fresh legs for the second half, Peberdy and Charlie Hart replacing Kemal Yeniberitz and Ollivant.

Action from Harrowby United's win over Grantham Town Academy at The Meres on Monday. Photo: Toby Roberts (63479093)

Harrowby were well on top again in the second half, controlled by skipper Jack Gurney who was really running the midfield.

Lewis Marsh was booked for a late tackle and replaced by Taylor Gray, and with his first touch from a corner he scored with a shot into the roof of the net.

Brima Daramy and Charlie Baker then replaced King and Rob Smith with more fresh legs after Harrowby's gruelling last few weeks.

But Harrowby were not finished and after workaholic Jon Smith was fouled in the Grantham box, young Baker picked up the ball and put the penalty away confidently to make it a perfect five for the second game in a row. And there was still time for Baker to smash a shot against the crossbar before the final whistle.

And so Harrowby finished 5-0 winners with 14 goals and none conceded from their last three games which is testament to all the team for the way they have turned their season around.

Harrowby have now won nine out of their last 10 games and have hit the dizzying heights of 10th in the league after being just above the relegation zone five weeks ago.

The Arrows finish their league campaign on Saturday when they play Rainworth Miners Welfare at home, which will be followed by the club's presentation night in the clubhouse afterwards where all are invited to celebrate the season.