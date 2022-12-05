United Counties League Division One

Barrow Town 1

Harrowby United 3

Harrowby United made the trip to Barrow desperate for three points to lift them up the league.

Kemal Yeniberitz and Mathias Amponsem were missing through suspension. Marsh made a return from injury and Chanju was available.

Harrowby started well, keeping the ball on a good surface.

Barrow's tactics were clear to see – long balls up to their big forwards, and also long throws and set-pieces.

And Barrow took the lead from a needless free kick, with Arrows goalkeeper Phil McGann beaten inside his left hand post.

Harrowby really struggled for the rest of the period with only a couple of wayward shots being all they had to offer in a disappointing first half.

The second half saw Harrowby with a change of formation and they came out a different team, starting to ask questions of the ever-tiring Barrow defence.

A great finish by man-of-the-match Robbie Smith into the top corner gave Harrowby a deserved equaliser.

Minutes later, Barrow had a man sent off for a second yellow.

Harrowby were now on the front foot and after good work from Lord Marfo, Smith again finished well to give Harrowby a 2-1 lead .

Barrow only really had a dangerous corner for Harrowby to deal with.

And the, with minutes remaining, great work from Smith and Jack Gurney released Marfo and he rounded the Barrow keeper to give the Arrows a much needed three points from a much improved second half.