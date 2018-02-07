ATHLETICS: Annual Rauceby trail race is a real Ripper

The eighth running of the Sleaford Town Runners Rauceby Ripper trail race took place at the weekend.

This year, the race was sold out within two weeks of it going live, showing what a great race it has become.

Kerry Stainton

The Ripper is a nine-mile trail race around the countryside of North and South Rauceby. This year’s event was again chilly, drizzly and muddy, making a great race that was enjoyed by all the 250 entrants coming from all over the county, including Sleaford, Grantham, Newark, Boston, Skegness and Lincoln.

This year’s winner was Chris North, of Sleaford Striders, who ran away from the competition in the first couple of miles and never let anyone near him, storming to the finish nearly three minutes ahead of his nearest rival. The first female was Kerry Stainton, from Louth AC, more than a minute ahead of her nearest rival.

A great time was had by all the runners with plenty of good reviews for the race and the supportive marshals making this one of the favourite races in the local calendar.

The organisers expressed thanks to Gillian Hoare of Rauceby Hall and local landowners Tim Dean and Richard Ward for allowing access their land to hold the event.

A very special thank you wemt to Europe Cars, Greylees Garage, who kindly sponsored the winners’ trophies and medals.

Also special thank you went to The Bustard Inn for their generous prizes for the first male and female as they have done since the race first started in 2011.

More thanks went to Sleaford Total Sports for their contribution to the goody bag and spot prizes, Rauceby Village Hall and Nicky Bellamy for all the tea, coffee and well deserved post race cakes without whose support and permission this race would not be run.

For those thinking about next year’s race, pop along to a Sleaford Town Runners club night on a Thursday, meeting at 1-Life Gym, East Road, Sleaford (opposite KwikFit) at 7pm.