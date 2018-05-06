ATHLETICS: Grantham AC runner completes her first full marathon in London

Several Grantham Athletic Club athletes have recently run for glory in marathon events.

Having previously completed several half marathons, 22-year-old Sophia Tucker, who has been a keen runner since the age of 12, completed her first full 26.2-miler, completing the London Marathon in a commendable 3hr 45min 9sec, despite an unexpected heatwave leading to sweltering temperatures.

Sophia said: “I knew it would be a tough race with the hot weather forecast and I had battled with a knee injury in the weeks leading up to the big day.

“I set out a bit too quick – but I couldn’t help myself. However, 10 miles in I started to struggle in the heat, and knew my target of three hours 30 minutes was going to be a tough ask.

“At this point I relied upon my family, friends and all the crowds of London to get me around the course. With a special cheer from my friends at Bermondsey, who were holding a sign cheering ‘Sophia’s on fire!’, I managed to get to the halfway point at Tower Bridge.

“From that point on I started to feel more relaxed and able to enjoy the atmosphere. The final mile along The Mall was the highlight, making all the weeks of tough training in the rain and snow worth it.”

Sophia was proud to have raised more than £1,500 for CoppaFeel, a charity dedicated to raising awareness of breast cancer in both women and men.