ATHLETICS: Grantham AC youngsters selected to represent East Midlands

The annual County Sportshall Trials took place at The Meres leisure centre last Sunday.

This event is held to select the team that will go forward to compete against other East Midlands county teams in February next year.

A number of Grantham Athletic Club members took part with other athletes from different parts of the county. For some it was the first time they had ever competed. They can all be very proud of what they have achieved.

In the under-11 group, athletes performed Chest Push, Target Throw, Javelin Throw, Balance Test, Standing Triple Jump, Long Jump, Vertical Jump, Hi Stepper and Speed Bounce. The result is taken from an average of their positions.

In the U11 Girls, Meriel Sheard, Ronnie-May Haynes and Darci Adkins have been selected. Just missing out were Sarah Justice, Olivia Payne, Olivia Marshall, Grace Marshall, Estrella Burgess and Amaila Burgess.

In the U11 Boys, Tom Broadley, Dylan Gray, Oliver Blake and Daniel Jewkes have been selected.

The U13 and U15 Boys will be taking part in a further trial in January to finalise the team.

In the U13 Girls, selected for the team were Madalain Oates and Rachel Justice.

The U15 Girls selected were Mary Justice, Alexia Johnson, Millie Balodis, Erin Disdel and Freya Veasey. Just missing out were Sophie Robinson and Lily Gregory.