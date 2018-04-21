ATHLETICS: Grantham club runners out in force for Mancuncian marathon

Grantham Running Club runners were out in great force to represent the club at this year’s Greater Manchester Marathon which took place last Sunday.

With more than 13,500 runners taking part, it was a hugely popular event. Participants could not have wished for better running conditions with spring well and truly in the air, and temperatures not too high to make for a perfect day.

The scene was set and the race was ready for some great times, back stories, achievements and personal bests.

Out of the 14 GRC representatives, there were an impressive nine marathon debuts.

Grant ‘Chops’ Davies was GRC’s first runner to cross the finish line, with an outstanding 3hr 10min 40sec, in what was his first attempt at the marathon distance. Matt Kidd, another first-time marathon runner, was the next to cross the line with a brilliant 3:16:21.

Rob Howbrook ran a great race to finish in 3:26:23, which was a good-for-age time which can qualify him for London in 2019.

Sam Clark’s first attempt at a marathon was also impressive, crossing the line in 3:27:45.

Matthew Williamson, who ran made his marathon debut at Manchester in 2017, finished in 3:45:04, some way off his best, but an heroic effort given he suffered for much of the second half of the race with an Achilles injury.

Caroline Davis ran a personal best by more than 37 seconds with a superb finishing time of 3:50:15

Adrian Walker paced himself well to break four hours on his marathon debut, clocking 3:58:59.

Nicola Cottam (4:36:58) and Amy Potter (5:01:23) both recorded really impressive times for their first ever attempt at the marathon distance.

Julie Gilbert, who was running her fourth marathon, finished with a personal best of 4:52:19, shaving 30 minutes off her previous best. Rosalind Sadler followed Julie over the line in her first ever marathon with an excellent time of 4:52:20

Husband and wife duo Yvonne and Brendon Buckley finished in 5:20:29 and 5:31:19 respectively.

There was disappointment, however, for Jacqueline Jacobs who was forced to retire having passed halfway in 2:28:47.