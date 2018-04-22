ATHLETICS: Grantham club trio tackle 10km trail race

Have your say

Grantham Running Club’s Suzy Britz, Ben Mason and Hayley Staff made the 20-mile drive to the Bourne Woods 10km.

A nice, low key race around the trails of the woods was not without its challenges, mostly the undulations and underfoot conditions in places.

Ben Mason was first home for GRC in 51min 26sec, followed by Suzanne in 54:21, who was happy with her run in preparation for next month’s Sleaford Half-marathon.

Haley was third home, taking time out from preparing for the Grantham Cup to finish in 61:48.