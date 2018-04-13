ATHLETICS: Grantham RC duo run Dutch marathon

Two members of Grantham Running Club were aiming high at this year’s Rotterdam Marathon.

Andrew Pask and Gav Meadows made the trip across the North Sea to join nearly 20,000 runners at the Netherlands’ largest and most prestigious marathon.

Both runners were in good form and aiming to run the London Marathon ‘good for age’ qualifying standard of sub-3hr 5min for the first time.

The race began at the foot of the iconic Erasmusbrug bridge with the customary rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

The two GRC runners, starting near the front of the first wave, got away in confident spirits, running together for the first 13 miles until Gav started to feel the pace.

With the temperature rising to an unseasonably warm 18 degrees, Gav’s struggles continued for the remainder of the race.

Meanwhile Andrew, pacing perfectly until the 21-mile point, had to dig in like never before, holding a slightly slowed pace to cross the finish line at Coolsingel with an 11 second personal best in a time of 3:07:23; good enough for a UK Athletics ranking but failing to qualify for the London Marathon 2019.

Gav, having thrown in the towel and hoping to fight another day, crossed the finish line in 3:39:31. Undeterred, Gav already has his next marathon challenge in the pipeline.