ATHLETICS: Grantham RC trio tackle Rushcliffe Park 10 re-run

Three members of Grantham Running Club travelled to Rushcliffe Country Park for the rescheduled Rushcliffe Park 10K last Sunday.

Having previously been postponed along with several other events due to an untimely visit from the ‘beast from the east’, runners were treated to a surprisingly warm spring morning for their outing.

GRC's Lucinda Gamble with a pearly king and queen.

With it being the first race of the season in milder conditions, some competitors found the change in temperatures challenging, although the runners enjoyed being able to run in shorts and club colours again following the recent spells of bad weather and various cancelled/postponed events.

Runners from the Grantham club commented that the course was lovely and scenic and well marshalled, although there was some difficulty in getting up to pace with a lot of the competitors being tightly grouped during the first of the two-lap course.

First home for GRC was Stuart Baty in a time of 50min 8sec, followed closely by Martin Carter at 51:09, with Simon Hartley finishing in 1:04:57.

l Grantham Running Club’s Lucinda Gamble took part in the first London Landmarks Half Marathon last Sunday.

It was the first half marathon to go through the city streets of London and it has been four years in the making. The event raised more than four millon pounds for various charities.

There were more than 15,000 participants with lots in fancy dress – some even dressed up as the landmarks. There were a few celebrities running the race also, such as Amanda Holden and Jenny Faulkner.

The race started in Pall Mall and headed through the city, taking in all the different landmarks on the way, and finishing in Whitehall just outside 10 Downing Street, where there were pearly kings and queens and Chelsea pensioners giving out the medals.

There were supporters lining the streets all the way around the course, plus loads of entertainment. The weather was dry and overcast, brightening up later in the morning.

In her fifth attempt at the half marathon distance, Lucinda produced a solid time of 2:30:29. Not her fastest but that was not the main objective for this race. She was running on behalf of the Stroke Association in memory of her late uncle Arthur who passed away in June from a terrible stroke.

Lucinda said: “I would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to everyone who donated to this great cause. Once I’ve collected all the monies, I will have raised £600.”

To add further donations, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/lucinda-gamble1