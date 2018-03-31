ATHLETICS: Grantham RC use Oundle 20 for training

Grantham Running Club’s Matthew Williamson and Caroline Davis took part in the inaugural Oundle 20-mile road race on Sunday.

The event was originally scheduled to take place three weeks ago, but was one of the many casualties of the weather and was postponed.

It is ideal for those training for a spring marathon and follows a scenic course around the gently undulating country lanes in and around the prtty Norhamptonshire villages of Fotheringay, Nassington, Yarwell and King’s Cliffe.

Matthew, who is training for the Manchester Marathon, finished in 2hr 34min 45sec. He did not race flat out as his big day was only two weeks away. Nevertheless, this was still a very respectable result indeed. This was his first ever 20-mile road race.

Also training for Manchester, Caroline crossed the line in 3:04:03 which was good enough for fourth place in the Female Veteran 45 category. She also took the sensible approach of using the event for training rather than racing but was only four minutes slower than her personal best for the distance.