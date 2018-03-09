ATHLETICS: Grantham’s green army tackle East Mids 10

Fourteen members of Grantham Running Club’s green army took part in the second annual East Midlands 10K race at the National Water Sports Centre at Holme Pierrepont, near Nottingham, last Sunday.

With clear blue skies it looked lovely, but there was a bitingly cold wind that blew straight through competitors. Despite the cold conditions, there was a very large turnout – just three shy of 1,000 runners.

The course was flat and involved two laps of the regatta lake, alongside the canoe slalom course. With minimal twists and turns, it was hoped that fast times would be possible. Indeed there were four club personal bests with Russell Maksymiw taking more than two minutes off his previous best, and Emma Weighill, Claire Fritz and Melanie Taylor all beating their previous best times.

You might have thought that Lucinda Gamble would have seen enough of Holme Pierrepont place, having completed her first marathon there late last year by running round the lake nine times and promising at the time never to return – but she was back for more.

First home for the club was Tony Johnson in 45th place, and in a very respectable time of 40min 42 sec. He was followed by Peter Bonner (41:59), Scott Jones (42:29), Russell Maksymiw (44:26), Stuart Baty (48:46), Martin Carter (50:16), Nic Webster (58:01), Simon Hartley (1:01:08), Mark Jessop (1:02:08), Emma Weighill (1:02:02), Lucinda Gamble (1:03:04), Claire Fritz (1:04:01), Melanie Taylor (1:07:23) and Viv Durham (1:16:48).