ATHLETICS: Grantham sextet do county proud at national XC champs

Six athletes from the club represented their county in the 2018 English Schools Cross Country Championships.

This is the pinnacle of the schools cross country season, with teams of eight runners from all counties in England competing.

Harry Denton

Set in the picturesque surroundings of Temple Newsam Park in Leeds, the runners had to endure freezing temperatures and snow showers which made for a very testing course, as they competed in their respective age categories.

First in action for the club were the junior boys. Harry Denton was competing for Lincolnshire in this race, whilst Ewan Rodell and Peter Braybrook represented Leicestershire and Rutland.

In a fast 4.1km race with 346 competitors, all three boys battled well and were rewarded for their efforts. Harry was the first across the line in 71st place, followed by Ewan (132) and Peter (261).

Next to go was Rori Rodell, representing Leicestershire in the inter-boys race. This age group comprises school Years 10 and 11 and covered a distance of 5.2km. Rori finished a respectable 263rd in the race, competing well against a number of older athletes.

Will Tucker

The final race of the day was for senior boys. By this stage of the day, the conditions underfoot were extremely muddy and meant that the 6.8km race would have felt a lot longer.

William Tucker and George Hatton got off to a strong start, using their experience from many previous races against such large, high quality fields. Both runners battled the tough conditions well to finish as first and third Lincolnshire athletes in 187th and 252nd places respectively.

This was the final race of the cross country season for all the club’s athletes and a fantastic achievement to have so many Grantham AC athletes selected to compete at this level.

The endurance gained from a tough winter of training and races will hopefully translate into some impressive results on the track in the summer.