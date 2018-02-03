ATHLETICS: High winds dash PB hopes for Grantham RC

Three members of Grantham Running Club participated in the seventh annual Brass Monkey 10K race on Sunday.

The race was held at Rockingham Motor Speedway in Northamptonshire, in support of Lakelands Hospice, Corby. In warmer than expected temperatures and under a blue sky, any hope of personal bests was soon dashed due to the high winds in the exposed location.

Paul Rushworth with the newest addition to his family post-race at Helsby.

There was a large turnout of more than 550 runners and some wheelchair racers for this event around the banked speedway circuit.

Travelling at somewhat less than the lap record of 215mph, Stuart Baty came home in 134th place in a time of 50min 44sec, with Simon Hartley finishing in 62:29 and Lucinda Gamble in 68:50.

All three were members of last year’s very popular and successful 10 weeks to 10K programme run by Grantham Running Club and have participated in a number of events since their graduation.

l Grantham Running Club’s Paul Rushworth travelled to Helsby, near Chester, to take part in the Four Villages Half Marathon last Sunday.

The race visited Dunham-on-the-Hill, Mouldsworth and Manley before returning to Helsby along quiet country lanes. This year’s event was run in extreme conditions with wintery sleet showers blowing across the course for the duration of the event.

Despite the tough conditions, Paul finished in a creditable 1:35:50, making full use of the final three-mile steady downhill sections to increase his speed to the finish.

Paul also took the opportunity to introduce the new arrival in his family to the world of running.