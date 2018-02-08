ATHLETICS: Local runners perform well at schools XC championships

Last Saturday, local athletes took part in the Anglian Schools Cross Country Championships at the Royal Hospital School, Suffolk.

This event saw the top 12 athletes in each age group from each of the counties – Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire – competing for this regional title.

Harry Denton

The course took the boys through the school’s grounds and out along the coastal path, with biting easterly winds and muddy conditions underfoot.

In the junior boys’ race, Harry Denton continued his great form, after winning the previous round, by coming home in 19th place, the second Lincs athlete.

Grantham AC athletes William Tucker and George Hatton represented Lincolnshire over the 6.9km course in the senior boys’ race.

George had a good run, finishing 40th and sixth Lincs athlete, whilst William had his best run of the season to date, racing with the lead pack for much of the course, and eventually coming in to take ninth place and first Lincs athlete home.