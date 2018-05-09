ATHLETICS: London heat takes its toll on Grantham runner Robert

Grantham Running Club’s Robert McArdle took part in the latest round of the Regent’s Park Summer 10k Series in London on Sunday.

The field was larger than usual as the previous round was cancelled due to the snow and the entries rolled forward. The irony of that was not lost on the runners as they lined up to race in the soaring temperatures and bright sunshine.

After securing a good starting position, Robert was able to make the most of the room he had to complete the first of three laps inside personal pace.

As the temperature climbed to 27C, the runners weaved to the side of the road shaded by the trees at every available opportunity as they zig-zagged their way round the park.

By the last lap, Robert’s lack of recent races showed and he lost almost a minute in the final mile, but he was pleased with his performance and is looking forward to his next race at the 5k distance.