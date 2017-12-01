ATHLETICS: Matt is first Grantham man home

A sunny but cold Bourne Woods was the venue for round three of the Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League.

The woodland course is pretty much stoney trails with a covering of damp leaves, more suited to trail shoes than full cross country spikes.

For the second time this year, Grantham Running Club had a full men’s team out, meaning they are still on course to have it counting in the final standings, with the last race in December. First home for the club in the men’s race (approximately 10km) was Matt Williamson in 39min 34sec, despite an 11½-mile tempo run the previous day, sandwiched around the Belton parkrun.

Next in was Gav Meadows (41:25) who was off the pace due to a heavy training session earlier in the week, with the third man to count, Chris Toon (45:46), just managing to hold off GAC’s Mark Tucker in a sprint finish. He was followed by long distance specialist Andrew MacAllister (48:52) and Marc Tremain in 51:54.

For the first time this year the club was able to field an A and a B team in the ladies’ 6km race, with seven runners taking part. First home was Catherine Payne in 30:22, her first outing in three seasons. Second back was team captain Sarah High in 33:54, and completing the A team was Helen Brown (35:14) taking part in her first cross country race since 2010.

This gave the team their best result of the season, moving them up to fifth in the table. Justyna Gill (38:46) led the B team followed by Belinda Baker (46:09), with Julia Hallam (49:39) just edging out Claire Fritz (49:40) for the final place.