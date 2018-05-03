TRIATHLON: Belvoir Tri Club’s magnificent seven compete in The Longhorn

Seven Belvoir Triathlon Club members competed in The Longhorn 2018 last weekend.

This running event is hosted by local organiser SBR Events and is set in private areas of Sherwood Forest and the grounds of Thoresby Park. Entrants could choose to do 5k, 10k, half marathon, full marathon or 60k ultra, canicross and Nordic walking.

The race took runners into Nottinghamshire’s National Nature Reserve, running through part of the 10,000 acres of Royal Forest of Sherwood. Competitors ran over old military roads, cleared tracks taking them through ancient woodland and grassed paths around the country estate.

A few hills offered challenges around the course in the most scenic countryside and forest. The course was firm underfoot due to the dry spell of weather in the week leading up to the event.

Jo Grace ran her first marathon in 6:08:16 and commented after her race: “My journey to Longhorn started in October 2017 when I felt I needed a reason to aim for with my running. I had once again been unsuccessful in the London Marathon ballot so I entered The Longhorn as it was on the same day and local and was recommended by several friends.

“The Longhorn was a fantastic event with friendly marshals. I really enjoyed the race which consisted of a four lap trail run through the woodland and farmland. The hot weather added to the challenge.”

Jo, who was running for Macmillan Cancer charity, has to date raised £400.

Gwenda Williams completed the ultra marathon in 7:46:16 whilst Claire Louise ran the half marathon in 2:09:04. Taking part in the 10k were Des Friel 50:48, Lorna Fox 56:48, and Joanna McGrath 57:34.

Ruth Allen finished as second lady in the canicross division with cross-poodle Molly, in a time of 50:04.

Mark Wilson did Belvoir Tri Club proud in this year’s London Marathon last Sunday in very warm weather conditions.

Mark Wilson commented after the race: “I’ve done a few marathons and this was by far the hottest and hardest one yet. I finished with a time of 3:35 which is 20 minutes slower than my time from 2017. It was just so hot out there.

“The support along the course was fantastic, such a great experience, a day to remember and a big well done to everyone who took part.”