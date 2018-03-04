TRIATHLON: Octet of ‘Beavers’ mess about in the mud

Eight Belvoir Tri Club members were amongst more than 1,000 entrants in the mass start to the Belvoir Challenge 2018 at the weekend.

Competitors participated in either the 26- or 15-mile route that followed footpaths, byways, tracks and minor roads throughout the beautiful Vale of Belvoir. And, with the permission of the Duke of Rutland, the route went through the Belvoir Estate.

Both routes started and finished at Harby Village Hall. Every year the route is varied in order to keep it fresh and interesting for entrants. Checkpoints were approximately every five miles, providing much appreciated free drinks and snacks.

This is a main fund-raiser event hosted by the Friends of Harby’s School that takes many hours of organisation, input and support from parents and the local community to make this a successful event. Their aim is to enrich the children’s curriculum and support resource development at school for the benefit of all their pupils.

The Belvoir Challenge is considered by many members of the Belvoir Tri Club, and other local running clubs, to be a fantastic experience.

Results: 26 miles – Ove Andresen 4hr 23min 34sec, Sophie Davies 4:48:01, Darren Joint 5:07:11, Claudette Joint 5:07:12; 15 miles – Lara Thornhill 2:40:31, Harry Edwards 2:40:31 and Ruth Dunstan.

Ove Andresen commented: “It was a tough course this year with some long sections through muddy fields. We encountered the usual hills the challenge brings, but the wonderful cake stops made them worth the effort. The weather was, of course, beautiful, albeit cold, and definitely one of the great events of the year.”