The Balfe Motorsport team have confirmed that they will be on the British GT grid for this year's Championship, after unveiling their updated Audi R8 GT3 at Lincoln Cathedral recently.

Shaun Balfe will lead the Fulbeck-based team, partnered by experienced GT and single seater racer Adam Carroll, following their successful partnership with the car in last year's GT Open Championship in Europe.

Balfe said: “2019 was my last full season of racing anything, and last year we only managed to do four of the GT Open rounds due to the travel restrictions.

“We used Michelin tyres in the GT Open Championship and now it’s Pirelli in the British GTs, but I need to get some momentum back.”

There are a few changes in the Audi’s specification this year too.

“The BOP (balance of performance) has been changed but, until the first major sports car races around the world, we won’t know if it’s better for us. There is a new aero package with the rear wing and various other modifications, which should help us with more low end torque,” Balfe added.

Balfe drove the car at Donington with test driver Warren Hughes and guest Matt Cowley, with Carroll not joining them so far this year.

Once again, the Championship gets under way with its traditional Easter weekend at Oulton Park, which in past years has thrown in weather for all four seasons, and worse.

Balfe said: “We are due to test the car again at Oulton Park on March 30 and then we have two days before the qualifying starts at Oulton.

"We are not here just to make up the numbers. We feel we should score some significant points, but we are not over confident.

"Our team's knowledge and our driver pairing should get us in the groove quickly, as we need to be on the pace from the start in such a competitive championship.”

As well as racing the Audi, Balfe also intends racing his historic Lotus Cortina at both Donington and Silverstone, and maybe other races if time allows.

Qualifying at Oulton Park is on Easter Saturday, with two one-hour races on Monday.