Heavy leaf fall is making fishing tricky at the moment on many local fisheries, with some sections of lakes and many stretches of canal thick with floating debris.

But although all this surface rubbish makes it difficult to present tackle properly, there are normally plenty of good fish lurking underneath it.

That is what Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster discovered on a recent trip to the Fossdyke Canal, just outside Lincoln.

Dave tends to target this venue at weekends, because it only takes 30 minutes from Grantham by car, whereas midweek you can add another 15 to 20 minutes to the journey time thanks to much heavier traffic.

The canal is also less busy with boats now, so it is easier to find a spot in built-up areas, where the fish tend to congregate.

The water is normally deeper in places like moorings, where canal barges have scoured the bottom and pushed the silt out. As the water clarity clears with colder nights, fish feel safer in these areas.

Dave tried such a spot two weeks ago. It was clear of floating leaves to begin with, but the wind changed direction and the surface of the canal quickly became heavily littered with them.

He had to give up on running line tackle and switch to short pole rigs, which were easier to drop through the floating debris. This did not seem to matter because there were plenty of fish close in against the concrete moorings he was fishing from, where there was good depth.

In the end, Dave simply used a 3m top kit from his pole, with a fine elastic, 0.08mm line and a tiny size 20 hook.

Feeding soft groundbait and loose red maggots, small fish responded first, including bleak, roach, rudd and silver bream. However, it did not take long before quality perch homed in on all the activity.

The light float tackle Dave was using coped okay because there was no underwater weed to worry about, which requires much stronger gear away from areas where boat traffic has not cleaned out the canal margins.

He caught perch to well over the one pound mark, which the light elastic inside his pole coped with well, at times stretching a long way out into the main boat channel.

Some quality roach and skimmers also turned up, to help accumulate an enjoyable double figure catch.

It was a different story last weekend in the first Whisby Angling Supplies Fossdyke League match, where it was a struggle on the pole in the peg Dave drew. With less floating weed and leaves with which to contend, he caught the monster perch in the accompanying photograph with his usual favourite far bank waggler tactics.