By Graham Cowell

Grantham Town hauled themselves out of not only the relegation zone in the Northern Premier League Eastern Division, but out of the relegation play-off places, thanks to a tight win at Lincoln United on Monday.

Nathan Tyson’s first half goal was the difference in the scoreline, but the Gingerbreads had to work hard for their point.

“I’m delighted for everybody today,” said Grantham manager Matt Chatfield. “Six points in three days is very difficult. It’s testament to our boys that no matter what was thrown at them, they dug in. We scored at the right time and defended the lead. I can’t be more proud of our whole team today.”

Both sides needed to win the game and that imperative probably showed as the game looked nervy throughout.

Lincoln United started on the front foot, but time and time again came up against a resolute Grantham defence which let very little past. Pierce Hudson played a good pass to Matthew Cotton, but he lifted his shot over the Town bar.

The home side defended well themselves after five minutes, The Gingerbreads sent Lee Shaw away, but good covering blocked him before he could get a shot off.

Similar to at Dunston, the Gingerbreads had to make an early substitution. This time it was Damien McCrory who went down under a heavy challenge. Brad Munns replaced him with only eight minutes gone.

Lincoln continued to have the greater of the possession but could not create chances as Grantham denied them any opportunity. As the first half wore on, the Gingerbreads fought back and began to play more in their opponents' half.

A mistake from a throw-in almost saw the hosts take the lead on 25 minutes. Cotton picked up on the poor throw and ran at the Grantham defence. His shot was deflected on to the post and away from danger.

Five minutes later, Grantham took the lead with their first serious effort on goal. A long clearance from Dan Haystead found Shaw. He took on the Lincoln defence and squared the ball into the six-yard box for the oncoming Tyson to slide home his second goal of the weekend.

The game resumed the pattern of Lincoln United pressing the Gingerbreads, but strong defending denied the home side any chances.

Three minutes into the second half, Munns gave the ball away to Cotton, but Jake Wright made a superb recovering tackle before the Lincoln striker could shoot.

On 56 minutes, Lincoln broke through the Gingerbreads back line, but again the defence recovered to concede a corner. Haystead snuffed out any danger from the flag kick, gathering the ball at the second attempt.

Once again, the Gingerbreads were reliant on occasional breaks, Tyson firing over the crossbar on 50 minutes in a rare Grantham attack.

Lincoln became more and more desperate to get shots away, but time and time again failed to do so. When the home side did get an opening, Elliott Dye fired wildly over the bar.

Referee Mr Jones had allowed both sides an amount of leeway with challenges and continued to do so 10 minutes from time. Lincoln shouted for a penalty as the Gingerbreads put in a strong challenge on the edge of the penalty area, but Mr Jones was not interested.

Haystead kept Grantham in front with a good save seven minutes from time. The ball was crossed back in after Grantham cleared a corner. Callum Foster rose high, but Haystead turned his header over the crossbar.

With Grantham looking solid at the back and Lincoln United running out of ideas, the Gingerbreads were able to navigate the five minutes of added time to spark a celebration with the travelling fans at the final whistle.