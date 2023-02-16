South Kesteven Junior Badminton Club took part in the first round of the Regional Badminton Team Tournament, hosted by Mansfield Junior Badminton Club last Sunday.

Players competed in two competitions at Years 7/8 and 9/10 against Southwell, Bingham Sunrise and Mansfield.

After two rounds of matches, the Kesteven teams were well placed in second, however, a heavy defeat by the favourites Mansfield in the final match left them two points off second place going into the final round of matches to be held in Grantham in March.

South Kesteven Junior Badminton Club's players at Mansfield on Sunday. (62139634)

South Kesteven players Year 7/8: Anagha Siddhanti, Isla Walker, Jude Walker and Vidhur Bolla.

South Kesteven players Year 9/10: Anishka Vure, Sai Mucherla, Nathan John and Sam Finlan.

South Kesteven Junior Badminton Club Year 8/9 boys 10

Melton Junior Badminton Club boys 0

Experience in match play allowed South Kesteven to register a comfortable victory over Melton.

Although many of the games were very close, the home team won the decisive points when it mattered.

The South Kesteven team comprised captain Jude Walker, Sam Finlan, Jasper Streat and Rhys Eaton.