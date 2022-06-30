The West Grantham Junior Badminton Club ended the season with a trophy presentation followed by the usual club training.

The trophy for Player of the Year was presented to Ben Wilson by Inspire+ senior sports leader Beth Fulton, and the trophy for under-14 player of the year was presented to Lucy Watson.

After a very successful season for the club, with an increase in playing membership, coaching staff and court hours, the club has decided to move venues from September, to Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School and change its name to South Kesteven Junior Badminton Club.

Lucy Watson (centre) and Ben Wilson clutch their silverware, presented by Inspire+ senior sports leader Beth Fulton. (57587368)

Lead coach Rod Tyler thanked the coaches – Paul Gibbard, Alex Ward, Abigail Quayle and Beth Fulton – for the work that they had put in with the players throughout the year, leading to impressive results in matches played.

Rod also thanked LeisureSK for their support with providing courts at Grantham's Meres leisure centre, over many years, including whenever it was possible during Covid.

The club is open to both beginners and improvers, aged from eight to 18, and has a limited number of places available from September. For further details contact Rod by email: tylerrodney@hotmail.com