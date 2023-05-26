Four South Kesteven Junior Badminton Club players travelled to Mansfield to represent the club in the end of season Year Six tournament.

In the girls’ tournament, Isla Walker stormed through her group, without dropping a game, and comfortably overcame her semi-final opponent.

In the final, Isla could not quite make up for a slow start, conceding the first seven points and, in spite of a spirited comeback, lost 21-18

South Kesteven Junior Badminton Club's Year Six team.

Maria Dunthorne also enjoyed a promising competition, winning two out of three games in her group, eventually losing in the plate competition at the semi-final stage.

All four players continued to be engaged in games throughout the day.

The photograph shows Isla, Alitzel, Maria and Rhys with their tournament medals.

Year 9/10 Mixed

Mansfield 6

South Kesteven 4

South Kesteven travelled to Mansfield on Friday and narrowly lost by six games to four.

Hari Balamurugan and Keira Gwyther both won two games for the Kesteven team.

The South Kesteven team comprised Nathan John, Hari Balamurugan, Keira Gwyther and Connie Walters.