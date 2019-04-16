Shaun Balfe has been busy testing his brand new McLaren 720S GT3 in preparation for its UK debut in the British GT Championship at Oulton Park on Easter Monday.

“We have had two tests at Silverstone and one at Paul Ricard, for me, my co-driver Rob Bell and the team to become familiarised, as it's very different from last year's 650S GT3,” said the Caythorpe driver.

“The main change for me has been the high speed aero. It’s definitely a big step from last year's car with all the aerodynamics. They have taken all the good things from the 650 and then gone a step up,” he added.

Shaun Balfe in his new McLaren. (8662621)

Most of their rivals have brought out new cars too.

Shaun said: “I think the McLaren advancement is a notch up and it stands out against other GT3 cars in its looks. It is quite a bit smaller than the Bentley, Lamborghini and Aston Martin. It’s a good car for us though, the natural evolution of the 650.”

The reliability throughout testing has been good, but as in all motorsport, a certain element of luck would be welcomed by the project too.

“It will be interesting to see its suitability to the British GT tracks. It should certainly be OK at Silverstone and Spa, but we will have to see how things go at Oulton for the first round,” Shaun concluded.

After qualifying on Easter Saturday at Oulton Park, Sunday is a day of rest before the action starts on Monday with a 15-minute warm-up at 9am, followed by two one-hour races at 11.15am and 15.35pm.