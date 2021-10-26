The final rounds of the International GT Open Championship brought a positive end to the season for Caythorpe-based Balfe Motorsport, securing second and fourth positions in the Pro-Am class at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The result was especially significant as it underlined the progress the team of Shaun Balfe and Adam Carroll have made with the Audi R8 LMS GT3 package, despite completing only a partial season of competition.

The team tested in mixed conditions at the circuit on Thursday, setting the pace in the afternoon session.

Shaun Balfe and Adam Carroll at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with their Audi R8 LMS GT3 and their Balfe Motorsport pit crew. (52606479)

The clouds cleared nicely for Friday morning and the official practice sessions, setting a nice clear baseline environment for the weekend ahead. Putting in the mileage, testing on high fuel levels and above all else, preserving tyres for the key sessions ahead, were very much the order of the day.

Shaun took qualifying duties on Saturday morning, putting in a string of quick laps within tenths of a second of each other for eighth position.

The 70-minute race was fast and frantic, with Shaun slotting into sixth position and quickly getting into a rhythm. The first safety car of the day coincided with the opening of the pit window and some opted to pit straight away, others a lap later.

With no success penalty carried into this round, the strategy and stop worked perfectly for the team, with Adam exiting the pits into a battle with the number 17 Lamborghini of Gerhard Tweraser. A great pass into turn four gave him the position as he focused on Robby Foley ahead in the Pro Aston Martin, whilst keeping the Lambo behind.

As the race progressed, this became a battle for third position, one Adam would retain into the final laps behind the safety car. With the Pro-Am leader opting to pit on the final lap, second position was then confirmed.

Sunday was another prospect, as the team carried over a 10 second penalty into the race, courtesy of their race one result. Adam tried a different set-up on the Audi for qualifying and carried it into the final round.

Lining up sixth, Adam was aggressive on the opening lap, passing the number 17 Lamborghini for fifth position. With the AKM Motorsport entry boxing early with a problem, this became fourth ahead of the pitstop which Adam took on lap 17.

The additional success penalty dropped Shaun down to fifth place, but 10 laps into his stint he was able to clear the AMG Mercedes of Karol Basz. The AMG was not giving up without a fight and came back at him in the closing laps but was not able to make the pass.

With four podiums from eight rounds entered, the team head into the close-season content with the progress made at the Spanish finale and aim to hit the ground running in 2022.

Shaun said: “P2 and a P4 is very strong result; if we could do that every race, that would be championship-winning stuff.

"We like to punch above our weight, but with me being out of the car so much and to be back this year with a new car and team-mate, as well as racing in Europe after a few years away is so hard.

"With the best will in the world, no-one can make up that deficit just because it’s the last round of the year. We were a little lucky on Saturday, but we had to be in the right place at the right time, so we are really happy with that second position. We were steady and consistent, and we got the result.

“The second race was enjoyable. Adam had a good stint and then I exited the pits behind a couple of Pro cars and it was reassuring that they didn’t just drive away, and again it was all about the rhythm.

"I had a good drag race with the number 777 Mercedes but overall, very positive.

"We arrived here with our eyes wide open, we knew we had to find time and we can only be happy with the results which speak for themselves.”