Following their third podium finish in the last round at Snetterton, Fulbeck-based Balfe Motorsport are in buoyant mood for this weekend's Silverstone 500, run over three hours at the Northamptonshire Grand Prix circuit.

“Our aim is to finish in the top five and push for the podium. We now have the confidence, even though I have only driven the car a few times. So it’s all still fairly new and in the early stages of developing the new car,” said Caythorpe's Shaun Balfe who shares the car with pro driver Rob Bell.

Shaun Balfe and Rob Bell's McLaren 720S GT3.

The brand new McLaren 720S GT3 had missed out on its planned debut at Oulton Park with electrical maladies.

“It’s still straight out of the box really, new to racing and UK circuits. But it’s already proved itself to be very capable.

"We just need to get the right balance between straight line speed and torque, especially out of the slow speed corners. It’s OK at the top end.

"But the result gave the whole team such a big lift, so now we are ready to make progress,” Balfe added.

For this round, the team are running three cars, while Graham Johnson and Michael O’Brien are seeking further podiums too, they are joined in a second McLaren 570S GT4 by Mia Flewitt and Stewart Proctor, who have previously raced against each other in the McLaren GT4 Series.

Qualifying is on Saturday with a 10-minute warm-up session at 9am on Sunday morning. The race itself starts at 12.35pm.