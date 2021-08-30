Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been named in Gareth Southgate's squad for England's upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

It is a first senior call-up for the player who was born in Grantham.

He was named in Southgate's squad ­— the first since England's defeat to Italy in the 2020 European Championship final ­— for three World Cup qualifiers.

PATRICK BAMFORD. Credit: Leeds United

England play in Hungary on September 2, are at home to Andorra on September 5, and then travel to Poland on September 8.

Bamford, 27, is the only uncapped player brought into the England squad.

Southgate said the striker was given the opportunity after injuries to some of his Euro 2020 squad.

"His progress with Leeds has been excellent, he was very close at the end of last season," he said.

"We worked with him at under-21 level so we know him and it is a special moment for his family."

Bamford played for Newark Town as a youngster and last year was made a honorary president of the club.