New signing Ryan Oliver gets stuck in against Scarborough Athletic on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (3884692)

Grantham Town enjoyed a mixed bank holiday weekend of results, with Saturday's win over Scarborough Athletic followed by a defeat at Basford United on Monday.

On-loan striker Morgan Penfold picked up a back injury at Stafford Rangers which meant Gingerbreads manager Ian Culverhouse added to his squad ahead of the weekend by signing Ryan Oliver from Lincoln United.

Culverhouse was in a positive mood about the weekend but commented that his players still had a lot to learn.

He said: "Saturday was really positive; we really stuck to our jobs, we weathered their attacks and we got a much deserved winner.

"However, Monday I felt we played the ball better, we had more chances, but we gifted them two of their goals by losing possession.

"Ryan has started very well. We need him fitter, but he's great at being ab;e to hold up the ball and it lets Max Watters and Cenk Acar run with their pace.

"He took his goal superbly on Monday and would be disappointed not to have added to it."

The Gingerbreads supporters had a surprise on hearing the team news at Basford. After impressing so well with a string of spectacular saves on Saturday, goalkeeper Louis Jones was missing from the team sheet and veteran Paul Bastock was in his place.

Culverhouse explained: "Louis has broken his wrist over the weekend; it's a bad injury. He'll go back to Donny and they will get him fixed. It's obviously not the call you want, but luckily we have Bazza there if needed. We'll be trying to get someone in for Saturday."

On Tuesday afternoon, the Gingerbreads found out their Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round opponents. They will make a first ever visit to Daventry United next Saturday (September 8).

UCL Premier League side Daventry currently top their table, with three wins from three, and beat Yaxley 7-5 in the previous round of the competition.

Culverhouse said: "The FA Cup is still massive at our level and it brings in a lot of money. We've got two league matches before then and I want to concentrate on those before the Cup magic takes over."

The Gingerbreads have also announced that their Soccer School for five to 12-year-olds returns next Saturday at The Meres, 9am-10am. Full details are on the club website.