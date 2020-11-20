Barrowby FC have secured a major sponsorship with a firm based in Grantham, as well as improving their work within the community.

A sponsorship deal with Precious Little One, a childcare equipment retailer, has allowed Barrowby FC to invest in kits for all of their age groups from under sevens to the

under-17s.

This comes after the club put together a development plan at the beginning of the year to try and improve their work within the club and the community.

Barrowby FC (43183184)

Club chairman Lee Coulson said: “We’ve got probably over 140 kids registered with us and we have a fantastic site in Barrowby playing fields. We’re well-established, but we were always conscious that we could do things better.

“What really jumped out at us was our links with the community. One of the things that we’ve done involves the new kit.”

Based on London Road Industrial Estate, Precious Little One are providing club-wide sponsorship at Barrowby, a first for the club.

Usually, each age group must find their own individual sponsor, but with a consistent sponsor across all teams, chairman Lee Coulson says that the club now has more uniformity and identity.

Lee said: “We were very lucky to be approached by Precious Little One, a local firm. We’ve never had that as a club over 20 years as a junior section.

“What the sponsorship has done is that it has helped every team in the club get a new kit. Before, what we’d have to do is go out and find a sponsor on a team-by-team basis. What tends to happen then is it opens up a debate about the kit, so although our colours are green and black, you might have subtle variations between the teams based on the sponsor.

“The kit gives us uniformity and an identity across the club.

“Precious Little One have been a big help, especially in this climate. They wanted to support a local sports club and give something back. We were very lucky to get stability from them.

“We’ve been able to then look at the pitches, goal posts and improving the club in other areas. It’s freed up time and money.”

Using a grant given by the Football Association, Barrowby have been able to aerate and put grass seed fertiliser in to improve their pitches, as well as buying permanent goalposts for all junior pitches with nets in the club’s colours of green and black.

Lee continued: “In the new year we will look at a long-term pitch maintenance programme, again funded by the FA hopefully after we have gone through the right channels and applications. It’s a 10 year plan that we might be eligible for.

“We got a grant so we can put permanent goalposts on all of the junior pitches. People will feel like it is the home of the football club. We’ve been well supported by the parish council and the pavilion committee to facilitate all of this. They are engaged with us and supporting us which is a big plus.”

With pre-season hampered by Covid-19, the club organised days at FootGolf in Melton and games at Grantham Tennis Club to meet regulations, while providing exercise and a social aspect for the players.

Lee said: “Like everyone, [with Covid it’s] been a stop-start return, even since pre-season when the guidelines were saying you could only train in groups of five.

“It’s just been really difficult for us, like every other team, club or individual, to just try and get to grips with it, but we’ve had to do a lot of extra stuff just to get the kids back training, like sanitising all of the footballs, social distancing for the parents and having to rope in more volunteers.

“In a weird way, it’s helping to bring us all back together. While Covid has been stop-start and really difficult for everybody, the club’s doing its best and the leagues are supporting us.”

Barrowby have been focussing more on their engagement with the local community. They collected over 86kg of food to be donated to Grantham Foodbank over October, and have started their own 100 club to raise club funds which has had its first successful draw. The

club are also part of Lottery SK.

Lee added: “We felt that it was a good thing to do to be able to make donations to the foodbank.

“It wasn’t as easy as normal to collect food because we’ve had different age groups isolating. That wasn’t an easy collection to do but we took our time with it and did it as well as we could. We were very happy to do something like that for the community.

“Goal posts and pitches are for everybody, not just the club but the community. The idea is to increase participation, particularly in the girls and disability sections. That’s where we see a big area for growth for us and get engagement across a

wider section of the community.”