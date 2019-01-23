Bassingham racing driver Jack Harvey will expand his IndyCar programme this year, contesting a total of 10 races with Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (Arrow SPM).

Building on his 2018 six-race IndyCar Series programme, Jack will once again compete at the iconic Indianapolis 500, with a further nine road course events to be added for this coming season, bringing the total to 10 races.

Jack cut his racing teeth on local karting tracks at Fulbeck and Brandon, eventually becoming British Junior and European champion, before moving to cars and going on to win the British International F3 championship amongst other accolades.

He will open his 2019 IndyCar Series season in St Petersburg on March 10, before heading to Texas for the series’ debut at the Circuit of the Americas. April will be another two-race month, with outings at Barber Motorsports Park and the streets of Long Beach, ahead of the Indianapolis Grand Prix and the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 in May.

June will see Jack and the team in action at Road America, with a run at the team’s home event at Mid-Ohio in July. They will then head west for the final two rounds of the season with outings at Portland International Raceway and the season-ending event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Jack said: “We are extremely excited to be extending our programme. That has always been the goal for 2019 and it is amazing to achieve that and continue to grow what we are doing.

"I have to thank Michael [Shank], he has put in an immense amount of work, and of course thanks to Jim Meyer for his continued support. Without either of those guys, in their own way, I wouldn’t have received the opportunity I have today. We also wouldn’t be able to do any of this without our partners, AutoNation and SiriusXM. We are incredibly lucky to have two companies that believe in us and the vision of the team.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone back home in the UK for their continued support. Despite racing thousands of miles away, it is an amazing feeling to know everyone back home is rooting for us.

"Now it’s our turn to get out on track and do more races and target some better results. I believe in the team and in myself to do what we have to do.”