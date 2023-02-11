Belvoir Triathlon Club participated in the 34th annual Rotary Club Swimarathon at The Meres leisure centre on Sunday.

The junior beaver teams, composed of young and enthusiastic athletes, brought a new level of energy to the club.

It was a huge milestone for Belvoir Tri Club because it was the first time that everyone could all participate together, with the adults and juniors section of the club swimming side by side.

Belvoir Tri Club at the Rotary Swimarathon. (62288039)

With more than 40 members taking part, the atmosphere was electric and all of the team's club members put their best foot forward and swam their hearts out, raising more than £8,000 which is a significant amount of money for local charities.

The event was a true display of sportsmanship and teamwork, with members cheering each other on and supporting one another throughout their efforts.

Belvoir Tri Club's Lisa Udall said: "The triathlon club's contribution to the Swimarathon is a testament to their commitment to giving back to the local community, and many left the event with a sense of pride and accomplishment."