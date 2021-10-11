The Lincolnshire Junior League Final was played in lovely weather at Waltham Windmill Golf Club last Sunday.

It was a very well contested final between two excellent teams in front of many supporters from both Belton Park and Thonock Park.

Belton Park captain Emily Horsted and her partner James Hayle were outstanding in the lead-off match and after a flurry of birdies won 5&4.

Holding the trophy, Belton Park juniors captain Emily Horsted and her county championship winning team. (51948872)

The second match was much closer and Thonock played some great golf to bring the match level after 13 holes. Ellie Horsted and partner Toby Hayle then took the lead on the short 14th following an excellent tee shot from Ellie. Toby closed out the match for a 3&2 victory with back-to-back pars to secure the County Trophy for Belton Park with an unassailable lead.

The final match was even closer with Thonock Park sealing a 2&1 success on the 17th hole. Blake Smith and Harry Chambers had plenty of opportunities for Belton but just fell short in what was an absorbing final match.

Belton Park Golf Club will now go on to represent Lincolnshire in the National Final at Woodhall Spa next year.

+ This year's BattleBack day at Belton Parl proved to be a glorious, warm, sunny day and just perfect for golfers to meet up and play together.

This year there were 10 BattleBack golfers, captained by Steve Barnes, who came to the club to play. There were two new faces in the squad and one had travelled as far as Hastings to be there.

BattleBack Day competitors at Belton Park. (51948865)

The golf being played was of a high standard and some high scores were recorded, with the winning team on a countback of 92.

Results: 1 – Ian Carroll, Simon Denton and two ghosts Kev Phillips and Neil Garfoot BB 92pt ocb; 2 – Andy Macgowan, Tom Price, Steve Barnes BB and Steve Holland BB 92;

3 – Kev Smith, Kev Phillips, John Foster, David Payne 90; nearest the pin 6th – Andy Macgowan, longest drive 18th – Richard Welbourne.

BattleBack Day first place winners Ian Carroll and Simon Denton. (51948869)

Thanks go to everyone involved in the making of the day possible, which included Jeanette Strutt, Tom and Pat Green, Martin and Veronica Clarke and Ian and Fiona Stockdale, and all the sponsors and players on the day. Also thanks go to everyone who placed bids for the auction items and hopefully carried away a bargain.

The highlights of the day were playing on a great golf course, a fantastic halfway hut with so many choices of cakes and other goodies, back sitting how it should be in the dining room and enjoying a lovely Sunday roast with all the trimmings.

After the dinner, Steve Barne’s updated everyone with how ‘BattleBack’ came about and where it is in today’s world, and what it achieves regarding sport in the rehabilitation of ex-Services personnel who sustained serious bodily injuries.