Belton Woods' mixed team secured a superb third place finish in the inaugural 2022 British Clubs Championships at Boavista in Portugal.

After two exciting semi-finals in Portugal's beautiful western Algarve, Top 100 golf club Stoneham defeated Belton 4-1 with a string of impressive displays.

The Belton Woods mixed team (60729768)

Bridget Stow and Neil Beazley took the scalp of Europro player Chris Haynes and his partner Julie White 4-2.

Louise Caplin, who plays off 1.4 and husband Mark, defeated Matt Haynes and Ailsa Lines 3&1, while Elaine and Graham Hutchins edged Rob and Gaynor Palframan on the 18th.

Belton Woods' Rob Harris and Kim Davies pulled one back with a 4&2 victory over Sandy Wiswould and Khalid Aslam.

However, Rachel Hanbury and Gordon Harris completed Stoneham’s win with a one-up triumph over Brian Robinson and Kathy Donnelly.

This sent Belton Woods into the third place play-off against Bedfordshire GC where the Lincolnshire side emerged triumphant, edging a close game 3-2.

Winners were Matt Haynes and Ailsa Lines, Chris Haynes and Julie White and Rob Harris and Kim Davies.

Bruce Foster, non-playing captain of Belton Woods' national mixed team, commented: "Out of the 150 teams who entered, third place was a great achievement.

"All of the team are looking forward to competing again next year. As the celebrations continued into the night, all four sides - regional winners in their own right - were already making plans to return next year."

The Belton Woods team and their supporters in colours sponsored by Belton Woods Hotel.