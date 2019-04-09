Belvoir Bees kwik cricket returns after Easter in the Grantham area.

The sessions, run by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust from the week beginning April 22, are aimed at boys and girls aged six to 11, offering 90 minutes of quality coaching.

Belvoir Bees kwik cricket (8396730)

The Bees will be at Huntingtower CP Academy, Grantham, on Tuesdays; Croxton Kerrial Sports and Social Club on Wednesdays; Hose Village Hall on Thursdays; and Belvoir Cricket Club, Knipton, on Fridays.

Grantham Huntingtower, Croxton Kerrial and Hose are 11-week venues running throughout the summer term; Knipton will run for 18 weeks including the summer holidays.

Head coach and Trust chief executive Darren Bicknell said: “Our aim is to get children up and active from an early age. They learn the fundamentals of the game in a fun and inclusive way, progressing at their own pace, and many go on to join local cricket clubs.”

All sessions run from 6pm to 7.30pm. Knipton includes a session for children aged four and five as well.

The first session a child attends is free as a taster and there is no need to book, just turn up on the night and register. It is then pay as you go or you can purchase a season ticket, valid at all venues.

To download the flyer or for more information about the Trust, visit www.bcctrust.org.uk or follow it on Facebook.