West Bridgfordians 191 all out

Belvoir CC 192-3

In their first pre-season game, Belvoir’s first team lost the toss and were asked to bowl first.

Aled King bowling for Belvoir CC. (46623950)

The opening pair of Alex Winiarski (26) and Usman Minhas (36) got West Bridgfordians off to a solid start, until the debutant Akmal Hassan (3-46) got the important breakthrough of Winiarski in the 13th over with the score at 68-1.

A procession of wickets then went down with Aled King taking three crucial top-order wickets and the dependable Phil Irvine getting the dangerous Minhas caught at mid-wicket.

At 106-8, it looked like West Bridgfordians were going to come in way short of a par score, however, Faizan Minhas’ knock of 47 off 78 balls (including seven boundaries) steadied the ship and got his team up to a more than respectable 191 all out.

Belvoir CC beat West Bridgfordians in a pre-season friendly. (46623930)

In response, Belvoir’s openers Lewis Dann (42) and Jack Copley (42) were made to work hard for their runs with the score at 27-0 after 10 overs.

A combination of quick running between the wickets and punishing the bad ball got Belvoir 100 runs behind until Copley chipped one to mid-on and Captain Dann retired allowing more of the team some much needed time in the middle.

From here on in, there was only going to be one winner.

Jamie Morgan smashed 45 off just 24 balls including four fours and three sixes and Tom Neville’s 35 off 16 balls finished the game off in style.

Belvoir travel to West Bridgfordians on Saturday for their first league game of the season.