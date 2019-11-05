A group of female Belvoir Tri Club members were on the start line of the 2019 Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Marrakech, Morocco, situated in the north-west corner of Africa.

The conditions were very warm and dry, a change from training in the mostly wet and colder climate.

The triathlon event drew competitors from all over the world with a course that featured one of the fastest bike legs of the global Ironman 70.3 circuit.

Claudette Joint (20896756)

Steeped in history, the city of Marrakech offered athletes the opportunity to compete in a truly unique venue that featured stunning monuments and landmarks such as the Medina of Marrakech, the Bahia Palace, the Madrasa, the Koutoubia Mosque and Minaret, the Jemaa el-Fnaa Square and the Majorelle Garden.

Annthea Fryer, Louise Perry, Claudette Joint and Marijke De Groot began their day with a single-loop 1.2-mile (1.9km) swim in the waters of Lake Lalla Takerkoust.

They then embarked on the 56-mile (90km) cycling course, winding through the Berber village of Tahanaout and the green meadows of the Ourika Valley, with the snow-capped Atlas Mountain peaks as a backdrop.

Following the bike, the participants then ran on a two-loop 13.1-mile (21 km) run in the heart of the Red City where athletes passed historical monuments such as the Koutoubia Mosque and Minaret, while having every chance of securing a personal best with the flat course.

The triathlon concluded in the iconic Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan, providing a never-to-be-forgotten finish.

Louise commented: “Our club ladies did exceptionally well, gaining some good positions in the competitive field of athletes. This was a demanding course, with the half marathon being run in temperatures well over 30 degrees, creating a challenge for us as we are used to training in cooler conditions.”

Marijke took a creditable 18th place in her age group, in a time of 6hr 38min 0sec, despite losing 30 minutes repairing a puncture. Louise, Annthea and Claudette undertook the event as a relay team, achieving third place in 6:46.

+ Fabio Manuel returned to his home country to compete in the eighth edition of the EDP Lisbon Marathon in clear and sunny weather conditions.

This event is considered as one of the most beautiful races in the world and acclaimed by international media.

The Lisbon Marathon is an official race of the calendar International Athletics Federation (IAAF) and is fast becoming a top international race, attracting the top elite athletes and thousands of runners from all over the world.

The race started in Cascais and finished at Praça do Comércio, and offered runners a unique and full sea and riverside view for the entire race.

Fabio completed the run in 2:20:28 and said: “For my first ever half marathon I was really pleased with my time, but it was tough.”