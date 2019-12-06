Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' first team did very well in their fourth winter league match.

Their scores against Hinckley Town were Julia Moore and Jo Goodberry 7-6, 6-4 and 6-4, 4-6, and Julia Young and Anita Bartys 6-3, 3-6 and 6-2, 6-4, giving an overall match result of a 6-2 sets, 44-35 games win to Belvoir Vale.

+ To find out more about BVTC, visit their website or Facebook page.

Belvoir Vale ladies' first team.

