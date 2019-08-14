Belvoir CC are undone by visiting captain's innings
South Notts League
Division A
Belvoir 196-6 Ellerslie 199-5
Phil Irvine (40) and Olly Clayfield (57no) pulled Belvoir back into the game after a shaky start with a third wicket stand of 60.
Irvine’s cutting was particularly effective though his best shot was a pull-drive through mid-wicket. Clayfield set about the repair showing his depth of experience and, on the loss of his partner, he metamorphosed into the spine of the later batting, his calmness giving licence to his team-mates.
Thus, Gareth King (19) smacked a couple of booming sixes before becoming Olly Taylor’s (3-74) third victim. Ryan Lewis also went aerial twice in a lightning 29 that bumped the score up to nearly five per over.
Irvine (4-71) set about Ellerslie’s batting with some overs of pace and swing that had them three down for four runs in 28 balls.
But, just as Clayfield and Irvine had done for Belvoir, so John Wakeling (57no) and Kane Wilson (30) did for the Ellerslie innings. Their stand of 70 for the fourth wicket steadied things even if the run rate was increasing.
However, Wilson dragged his back foot and Shay Brady promptly whipped his bails off.
Irvine’s fourth victim saw the mini-collapse reach 80-5 and 117 more runs were needed from 19 overs.
Taimoor Khan played himself in while Belvoir’s change bowling teased away at the sixth wicket pair. His acceleration was impressive, mixing sharp singles with half-a-dozen sixes as he scored his last 50 from 38 balls to finish 82no.
But the innings of the day was Wakeling’s thoroughbred 57. The epitome of a captain’s innings. Khan could not have done what he did unless his skipper had been so obdurate.
