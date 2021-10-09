The 2021 London Marathon took place on Sunday after a year’s disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, with last year’s event being reserved for elite runners only.

Forty thousand runners once again descended upon the streets of London to earn their medals, and Belvoir Tri Club were well represented with four runners lacing up their trainers to complete the route.

First to cross the finish line was Sarah Chynoweth who posted an incredibly impressive time of 3hr 28min 48sec, meaning she ran at under eight minute mile pace.

Darren Joint (51925701)

This speedy finish time meant that Sarah, out of 40,000 runners, finished in the top 1,000 women.

Second home was Darren Joint who crossed the line in 4:31:06. Darren, who had only recently completed the epic Fred Whitton cycling challenge, was hoping for a quicker time but, perhaps due to still-tired legs, this did not quite materialise.

Darren said: “Not quite what I was aiming for, but I managed to enjoy the experience. Thanks to everyone who was cheering, it was bonkers.”

Following Darren was Amanda Bishop who finished in a time of 4:54:33, commenting that although her time was not the time she wanted, she was pleased to finish in under five hours. Amanda was running in aid of Epilepsy Action in memory of her mother.

Claire Grieves was next, crossing the line in 5:02:13. Claire was running the London Marathon to raise money for Chromosome 18 Europe, a charity close to her heart as they support her nephew Jack. Claire managed to raise a whopping £2,029 for the charity.

Claire Grieves (51925688)

She said: “The London Marathon was by far my favourite ever race. The atmosphere was beyond incredible with supportive crowds throughout the 26.2 miles; it carried me through.

"Running past the landmarks of London on a beautiful sunny October day with the world allowing crowds again made it even more magical. The race organisation was excellent; it truly was a bucket list experience which I would highly recommend to anyone.”

Also this week, Belvoir Tri Club swim coaches Claudette Joint and Chris Pugh welcome back international triathletes Geoff Collier and Verity Miles to their classes at The Meres leisure centre.

Geoff and Verity competed for Great Britain at the European Triathlon Championships in Valencia, Spain, last Saturday where both achieved creditable top 20 finishes in their respective classes.