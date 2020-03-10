Three Belvoir Tri Club members competed in the ETU Duathlon Championships in Punta Umbria, located in the south-west of Spain in the tourist area of Andalucía, near the capital city of the province, Huelva, and on the banks of the Odiel.

The area is famous because of its long, white beaches.

Gerry Hyde, Ian Williamson and Anne Walton raced in the Sprint AG section, with top results for the British team.

Ian Williamson, Gerry Hyde and Anne Walton. (31222449)

The sprint race comprised two runs either side of the 10.4km bike leg. The first run was 2.2km and the second slightly longer at 2.5km.

Ian Williamson finished seventh in his 60-64 age group in a time of 1hr 5min 56sec, Gerry Hyde came 15th in the 55-59s with 1:06:28 and Annie Walton was a fantastic second in her 55-59 age group with 1:11:07.

+ Tracey Poole, Jo Grace and Rachael Smith competed in the inaugural Burghley Seven Mile Road Race.

This was a brand new race and attracted more than 1,200 runners to the start line.

The course linked Burghley and Stamford as the race flowed through the town, stunning landmarks, local villages and surrounding countryside, keeping athletes captivated for the full seven-mile route.

Results: Tracey Poole 1:07:15, Jo Grace 1:21:36, Rachael Smith 1:27:58.

Tracey Poole said: "This is the first time this race has taken place and what a cracker of an event. The scenery was stunning and the crowd were amazing. The end was a lovely downhill finish. This was such a great event; I wanted to do a second loop."

+ Five club members were amongst more than 11,000 runners on the start line competing in the 2020 Saucony Cambridge Half Marathon on Sunday. The weather, albeit cold, was sunny and dry.

The brand new route took runners on an unforgettable journey through the beautiful city of Cambridge, passing countless historic landmarks along the way including two iconic colleges of the University of Cambridge. The flat course was ideal for first-timers and personal best seekers.

Results: Nick Conboy 1:39:44, Darren Joint 1:40:25, Claudette Joint 1:53:31, Marijke De Groot 1:55:14, Dan Bland 1:56:28.

Marijke De Groot said: "I pushed myself a bit but in general had fun with my club comrades."

