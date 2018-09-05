Belvoir Tri Club at Holme Pierrepont. (3956571)

Thirty members of Belvoir Tri Club took part in a fun challenge event at the National Water Sports Centre, Holme Pierrepont, last Saturday.

The annual triathlon Club Relays is a fun challenge often nicknamed ‘organised chaos’ for all the right reasons and a firm favourite on many club calendars. This year attracted more than 1,800 athletes with close to 450 teams entered, representing more than 100 different triathlon clubs in the UK.

The event is one to remember for spectators and athletes as there is lots of racing, chaos and laugher to be had and seen.

Teams consisted of four members who all had to swim 500m, bike 15km and run 5km.

This year Belvoir Tri Club entered a ‘fast’ team to gauge their performance in a competitive field of teams in the Non-BTF category. The team finished in the top 10 position in a well-earned time of 3hr 38min 22sec.

The club entered a further five teams, all doing the club proud and racing equally well with closely matched finish times: Active Beavers 4:11:58, Dam Beavers 4:13:28, Giant Beavers 4:15:13, Tidy Beavers 4:20:22, Natural Beavers 4:25:55.

Chris Pugh commented: “Another brilliant event for BTC. We entered six teams. One a team we hoped would compete against the real speedsters that came in 10th in the F morning race. The five other teams consisted of equal but mixed abilities. It was a great showcase for our club. Next year we hope to enter more teams.

“This is more than racing, this is a real club event with a great chance to meet and chat with other clubs and teams, plus a good measure of triathlon fun thrown into the mix.”