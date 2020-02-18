Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' first team secured league promotion following a home win in their last match of the season against Syston.

The scores were Reinette Boucher and Jo Goodberry 6-4, 6-1, and 6-1, 6-1, and Julia Young and Anita Bartys 1-6, 4-6, and 1-6, 7-6, giving an overall match result of 5-3 sets, 37-31 games win to Belvoir Vale.

+ To find out more about BVTC, visit their website or Facebook page.

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' first team. (29525069)

Read more Other Sport