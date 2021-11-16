Home   Sport   Article

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' second string win tight match

By John Burgess
Published: 09:46, 16 November 2021
 | Updated: 09:49, 16 November 2021

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' second team won on games in their close match against Rutland TC in the Leicestershire Winter League.

The scores were Penelope Wray and Rachel Holliday 6-1, 6-0, 4-6 and 4-6, and Debbie Clarke and Priscilla Godsmark 3-6, 5-7, 6-1 and 6-2, giving an overall match result of 4-4 on sets, and a 40-29 games win for Belvoir Vale.

To find out more about BVTC, visit their website or Facebook page.

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' second team took on Rutland TC and won. (53065692)
