Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' second team won on games in their close match against Rutland TC in the Leicestershire Winter League.

The scores were Penelope Wray and Rachel Holliday 6-1, 6-0, 4-6 and 4-6, and Debbie Clarke and Priscilla Godsmark 3-6, 5-7, 6-1 and 6-2, giving an overall match result of 4-4 on sets, and a 40-29 games win for Belvoir Vale.

