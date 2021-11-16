Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' second string win tight match
Published: 09:46, 16 November 2021
| Updated: 09:49, 16 November 2021
Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' second team won on games in their close match against Rutland TC in the Leicestershire Winter League.
The scores were Penelope Wray and Rachel Holliday 6-1, 6-0, 4-6 and 4-6, and Debbie Clarke and Priscilla Godsmark 3-6, 5-7, 6-1 and 6-2, giving an overall match result of 4-4 on sets, and a 40-29 games win for Belvoir Vale.
To find out more about BVTC, visit their website or Facebook page.