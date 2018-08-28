Belvoir Vale ladies. (3825262)

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' final match of the season resulted in an 8-1 win and guaranteed promotion in the Leicestershire League.

Leicester Forest East ladies enjoyed their tea ‘al fresco’, enjoying the lovely food and the fantastic weather.

The Belvoir Vale team comprised of Linda White and Julia Moore, Rose Parry and Grace White, and Rachael Halliday and Jo Goodberry.

Congratulations go to all the players that contributed to the team's success, including Carol Fishwick, Julia Young, Anita Bartys and Reinette Boucher.

