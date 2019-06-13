Belvoir Vale ladies' first team. (12138630)

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' first team achieved a very good win against Market Bosworth recently.

The scores were Jo Goodberry and Grace White 8-2, 8-5 and 8-7; Linda White and Julia Moore 8-4, 7-8 and 7-8; Anita Bartys and Carole Fishwick 2-8, 3-8 and 8-6; giving an overall match result of 5-4 on sets, 60-56 on games, and victory to BVTC.

